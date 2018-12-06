How Lynn Dugle came out of retirement to turn Engility around

Lynn Dugle, a 30-year contracting veteran, was retired and getting closer to her goal of visiting 100 countries — she’s an adventurous world traveler — when she got the call from Engility Holdings Inc. in…

Lynn Dugle, a 30-year contracting veteran, was retired and getting closer to her goal of visiting 100 countries — she’s an adventurous world traveler — when she got the call from Engility Holdings Inc. in early 2016: The company needed her to take over as CEO.

Dugle, former president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services who was an Engility board member, knew well the company’s challenges. Chief among them was its ability to pivot from a strategy to win work on a lowest price, technically acceptable (LPTA) basis to one that competed on overall best value for products and services — a major cultural shift for any federal contractor, especially one emerging from sequestration cuts.

So Dugle, 59, said she “drew a line in the sand” against LPTA bids and convinced others to buy into her vision. She went after higher-value contracts, resulting in 40 percent new business this year alone and Engility’s highest-ever book-to-bill ratio in the third quarter. She refinanced…