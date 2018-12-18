How do Nats Park and FedEx Field fare on food inspections? You might not want to know.

Daniel Snyder is keeping busy lining up a new stadium for his football team. Maybe he should keep better tabs on the cleanliness of concessions at his team’s current home? ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” is…

Daniel Snyder is keeping busy lining up a new stadium for his football team. Maybe he should keep better tabs on the cleanliness of concessions at his team’s current home?

ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” is out with a report on North American sports venues with the highest and lowest percentages of food service outlets where inspectors discovered one or more high-level violation. These violations are defined as unsanitary conditions or omissions that pose a risk for foodborne illness.

Washington’s sports venues didn’t fare the worst, but they did rate in the lower third.

More than 47 percent of the concessions at FedEx Field in Landover had one or more high-level violation in 2016 and 2017, according to the report. (For the record, this is better than .500).

Some of the violations at FedEx included improper food temperature, a handwashing issue with a bartender and an incident where raw chicken was stored with ready-to-eat foods like produce and bread on the same prep table.…