Historic Tilghman Island home heads to auction again

Since it was originally built in 1750, the house at 21642 Chicken Point Road in Tilghman Island, Maryland, sits almost directly on the water’s edge — closer than today’s building codes allow.

The historic home in Talbot County will sell to the highest bidder this month.

At 4,151 square feet, the home includes seven bedrooms, six full and one half baths, an updated kitchen and a pool house. The pool is heated, includes a hot tub and features large doors and windows to open up the space for year-round use.

It sits along 250 feet of Chesapeake Bay waterfront, includes a 150-foot pier and is built on a curve so as to offer views of the water from every room in the house. It is located in a private neighborhood about a 15-minute drive from St. Michaels.

The house and land is being sold onsite Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. by JHL Auctioneers in Timonium.

The property went to auction in November 2015, but the winning bidder backed out before closing. In the meantime, it has been used as a rental…