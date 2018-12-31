Hilton apologizes for mistreatment of black guest at Portland hotel

McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) apologized to a black guest on Saturday a week after he was asked to leave a hotel property in Portland, Oregon, for talking on his phone in the…

The guest, 34-year-old Jermaine Massey, accused the hotel of racial profiling him after he took a call from his mother after he returned from a concert the night of Dec. 22, according to reports. Massey said a white hotel security guard approached him and asked him for his room number while he was taking the call. Massey said he confirmed he was a guest, but hotel employees accused him of being a safety threat and causing a disturbance, according to reports. Police arrived and escorted him from the property.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Portland, which is independently owned and operated, said Saturday it fired a security guard and manager involved in the incident one day after they were placed on leave.

“Our hotel is a place of hospitality, and their actions were inconsistent with…