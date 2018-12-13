Here’s who will build the new Air Force One hangar at Joint Base Andrews

Clark Construction has been awarded a contract potentially worth $315.5 million to build a new hangar in Prince George’s County for the new Air Force One. The project is expected to be completed by April…

The project is expected to be completed by April 2022 and is needed because the current facility at Joint Base Andrews isn’t big enough to accommodate the modified Boeing 747-8 commercial airliner, which must operate as a flying White House. That includes 4,000 square feet of interior floor space, advanced communications systems and the ability to withstand not just a garden-variety attack but a nuclear blast.

Chicago-based Boeing (NYSE: BA) reached a deal in February with President Donald Trump for two planes at a cost of $3.9 billion. The Pentagon confirmed the agreement in July.

The hangar is a complex undertaking, which we told you about back in May based on documents filed with the National Capital Planning Commission. Those plans outlined designs for a two-bay hangar, an aircraft access taxiway/parking apron, associated…