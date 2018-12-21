202.5
Home » Latest News » Here's how Northern Virginia's…

Here’s how Northern Virginia’s other Amazon locations would have laid out

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 21, 2018 3:41 pm 12/21/2018 03:41pm
Share

Perseus-TDC planned to seek permission from local and federal authorities to build a headquarters tower stretching up to 500 feet for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) at the foot of a new Eisenhower Avenue Metro station entrance, if that’s what it took to bring the Seattle-based company’s new headquarters to Alexandria.

The e-commerce and cloud computing company would have anchored the development of more than 10 million square feet of office space and about 3,000 multifamily units spread over multiple buildings and tying into a host of other amenities, said Adam Peters, executive vice president and head of development and construction for Perseus-TDC, a joint venture of Perseus Realty and Transwestern Development Corp.

“We put this application together combining all of those properties for Amazon,” Peters said. “The concept was to do a terrific town center, with retail including a Wegmans, and for people to have that as an amenity.”

Sure, the developer would have needed permission from…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500