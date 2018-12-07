202.5
Here’s how much longer Ted Leonsis wants to keep his teams in Capital One Arena

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 7, 2018 2:56 pm 12/07/2018 02:56pm
Ted Leonsis, the CEO, founder and part owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, is not interested in a new arena for the Washington Wizards and Capitals — at least not now.

Despite having mortgage costs of more than $36 million a year in a deal he once described as “the worst building deal in professional sports,” Leonsis would rather stay put at Capital One Arena.

“I spent $110 million on renovations since I’ve owned the building,” he said to me in an interview. “I could see us spending another $100 million over the coming years on infrastructure and technology right here. My goal: The building is 20 years old — I’d like to get another great 20 years out of it.”

Monumental spent about $40 million in renovations over the summer and last year signed a naming rights deal with Capital One Financial Corp. for $100 million over 10 years, replacing Verizon. The Wizards also just opened the new MedStar Wizards Performance Center, the team’s training facility, at the Entertainment…

