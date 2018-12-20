Here’s how much cyberattacks on federal agencies have increased

After extensive throat clearing in a new Government Accountability Office report somewhat benignly titled “Agencies Need to Improve Implementation of Federal Approach to Securing Systems and Protecting against Intrusions” comes this data point: Federal agencies…

After extensive throat clearing in a new Government Accountability Office report somewhat benignly titled “Agencies Need to Improve Implementation of Federal Approach to Securing Systems and Protecting against Intrusions” comes this data point: Federal agencies reported 35,277 information security incidents to the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team in fiscal 2017.

That is up 14 percent from 30,899 reported the prior fiscal year and works out to about 96.6 cyberattacks per day.

The sheer volume of attacks underscores the challenge, and business opportunity, for contractors skilled in cyber arts. At the same time, there’s this: Agencies are struggling to respond not only to evolving threat vectors but the tried-and-true methods for pernicious activity on machines and in networks, according to the GAO. More than half of the attacks — 55 percent — came via a phishing scheme, by email message or attachment, by improper tech usage or lost…