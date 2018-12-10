Here’s a ranking of Greater Washington’s best public school teachers

At the heart of any business community is its school system. And at the heart of any school systems is its teachers. We ambitious, on-the-go types in the Washington area are always looking for the…

We ambitious, on-the-go types in the Washington area are always looking for the best schools and, therefore, the best teachers to oversee our greatest asset: our children.

So we looked to Niche.com, and its variety of metrics that determine its ranking of the best public school teachers in the D.C. area. Those metrics include student and parent ratings of teachers, teacher salaries, teacher absenteeism, teacher tenure, student-teacher ratio and the Niche Academics Grade for the school — much of that from the Department of Education.

You might see some schools on this list of top-rated teachers that don’t have the best reading or math proficiency, but that’s because Niche.com takes into account several factors beyond merely academic scores. For this ranking, it weighs academics as 30 percent of its score, but a 1-5-scale surveys from parents and students also make up…