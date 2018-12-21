Here they are — Greater Washington’s 10 biggest business stories of 2018

As 2018 finally comes to a close, we look back on a year that was impossible to predict and filled with change. It brought major economic development wins (we shouldn’t have to remind you about…

As 2018 finally comes to a close, we look back on a year that was impossible to predict and filled with change.

It brought major economic development wins (we shouldn’t have to remind you about one of them), a sports championship, a slew of multibillion-dollar M&A dealmaking, a stock market roller coaster and a political pingpong game that was at times enrapturing, at times agonizing. It also witnessed the downfall of scores of powerful leaders in a rising #MeToo movement and a health care system teetering under an endless limbo stick.

The Washington region saw plenty of all of that, much of it encapsulated in the top 10 business stories of the year that we present to you in the gallery above. The Washington Business Journal selected these based on the weight of their newsworthiness and potential lasting impact. Disagree with us? Feel free to tell us your top picks in our Business Pulse below.

In the meantime, settle in and relive some of the biggest business headlines to hit Greater…