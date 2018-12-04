202.5
Here are the plans to redevelop Virginia’s first Harris Teeter, neighboring lots in Ballston

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 4, 2018 5:59 pm 12/04/2018 05:59pm
Site plans have been filed with Arlington County to replace the North Glebe Road Harris Teeter and the adjacent American Service Center properties with a new “top of the line” store, hundreds of multifamily units and a half-acre public park.

According to a statement of justification filed with the county, SEHT North Glebe LLC, an affiliate of Augusta, Georgia-based Southeastern, has teamed up with landowner Harris Teeter, the North Carolina-based grocer, to transform lots in the 600 block of North Glebe, and 525 N. Thomas St., with a 70,600-square-foot flagship level Harris Teeter, roughly 700 apartments and 13,000 square feet of additional retail.

The project, to be constructed in phases, would provide “much needed housing” close to the Ballston Metro station and the Ballston Quarter project, while a half-acre public park will provide better connectivity to the surrounding neighborhoods, according to filings.

