GWU Hospital: New bill makes Southeast hospital deal ‘potentially impossible’

George Washington University Hospital said that it “cannot and will not be involved” in a deal with D.C. to operate a planned new Southeast D.C. hospital unless D.C. Council removes two amendments from proposed legislation that would essentially require the Foggy Bottom hospital to embrace an employee union and affiliation with Howard University Hospital at the new facility, dubbed the East End Hospital.

GWU Hospital CEO Kimberly Russo sent a letter Wednesday to City Administrator Rashad Young (included below), stating that the hospital “will be suspending any further negotiations” in working toward a deal to run the East End Hospital planned for the St. Elizabeths campus if the amendments, passed at Tuesday night’s D.C. Council meeting, remain in the bill. GWU Hospital said in the letter it will resume those talks when the amendments are eliminated.

