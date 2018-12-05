GWU Hospital deal to oversee UMC’s replacement may be imploding

George Washington University Hospital is expected to pull out of a tentative deal to run a new Southeast D.C. hospital because of new provisions backed Tuesday night by many D.C. Council members, according to a…

George Washington University Hospital is expected to pull out of a tentative deal to run a new Southeast D.C. hospital because of new provisions backed Tuesday night by many D.C. Council members, according to a source familiar with the situation.

News of the about-face comes less than a day after the council added two amendments to a bill originally intended to speed up the delivery of both the Southeast hospital and a patient tower that GWU Hospital wants to build in Foggy Bottom to help financially support its efforts east of the river. Council members postponed the final vote on the bill until Dec. 18.

The source said GWU is expected to disclose the decision in a letter to the city, though it’s not clear if the letter has been delivered yet. Hospital CEO Kimberly Russo did not return a request for a comment.

At its core, the bill would waive the Certificate of Need requirement to build both the Southeast hospital and Foggy Bottom patient tower faster — a measure that critics…