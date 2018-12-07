GSA appoints director of Technology Transformation Services

The U.S. General Services Administration has appointed a new point person to drive digital transformation throughout the federal government. Anil Cheriyan will be the director of the Technology Transformation Services (TTS) and deputy commissioner of…

Anil Cheriyan will be the director of the Technology Transformation Services (TTS) and deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, the GSA said Friday. Cheriyan is the former chief information officer for SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) — he was in that post for six years before leaving in March — and has also worked for IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In his role as TTS director, Cheriyan will drive IT modernization throughout government by helping agencies build, buy and share technology through 18F, a GSA digital services agency, and the Presidential Innovation Fellows initiative, a 12-month tour of duty working on innovation projects across federal agencies.

He’ll also oversee the ongoing implementation and expansion of GSA’s Centers of Excellence program, in operation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture…