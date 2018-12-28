Greetings & Readings north of Baltimore to close after 49 years

Greetings & Readings will close its 30,000-square-foot book and gift store located north of Baltimore on Jan. 20 after 49 years in business. Members of the family-owned business in Hunt Valley Towne Centre told the…

Members of the family-owned business in Hunt Valley Towne Centre told the 80-member workforce Thursday that the independent book and gift store would shutter after sales had slumped 15 percent this year.

“The internet has put a crush on everything,” said Steven Baum, president of Greetings & Readings. “We’re in double-digit decreases now. It is just dead.”

The store’s closing is the latest in the Baltimore metro area as the retail landscape changes in the era of e-commerce. Big box stores like Sears, Sports Authority and Toys R Us have closed among smaller businesses and local chains like Mars Super Markets. The closings have left gaps in shopping centers and malls across Maryland.

Greetings & Readings is the latest casualty.

The store was founded by Phyllis Baum in 1969 and was once located in 1,800 square feet at Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor…