Great Wolf Lodge to build $200M, 44-acre waterpark resort in Maryland

Great Wolf Resorts plans to enter Maryland with a $200 million, 44-acre lodge and waterpark next to the Hollywood Casino Perryville to open by summer 2022.

The national chain of indoor and outdoor waterparks is expected to break ground on the 450,000-square-foot project on 40 acres in Chesapeake Overlook just off of Interstate 95. The Cecil County location was designated Monday as a Enterprise Zone by the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The Great Wolf project will bring up to 600 full- and part-time jobs to Cecil, county officials say, a rural part of the state that got a boost last year when Amazon.com Inc. opened a 1.15 million-square-foot warehouse in North East.

Operating under the Great Wolf Lodge brand, the property will have 500 hotel rooms with a 1,000-person conference center, restaurants and entertainment venues amid the waterparks and play areas. The site, owned by Stewart Properties, is located 43 miles from Baltimore and 63 miles from Philadelphia.

