Government contractor to Watch: Meet Evans Inc.

Sue Evans was working for a mid-size defense contractor in the 1990s when she launched her own company to service a contract with Ford Motor Co. The result of that engagement was the first web-based health and safety application at the automobile giant, one that tracks ergonomic issues in plants and is still in use today.

“You can look at just the technology but if you don’t consider how people are actually going to use it and adopt it, and making sure that the organization understands that and puts that all in place, you’re not going to have an effective return on investment in what can be very expensive systems,” she said.

More recently, work that Falls Church-based Evans Inc. has done for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office — an initiative using drones to locate and protect at-risk people through tracking systems — won program of the year at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards, an annual event from the Professional Services Council and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

