Government contractor to watch: Meet 1901 Group

Sonu Singh had spent more than three years at SRA International after selling his company, Spectrum Solutions Group, to the Fairfax giant when he got the itch to start another new company. It was in 2009, in the teeth of the financial crisis.

The idea was to take a well-known IT truism — 80 percent of IT spending in large organizations or government agencies is to keep the applications and network up and running while only 20 percent is dedicated to the truly innovative stuff — and flip those numbers around. One way for his new Reston venture to accomplish that would be to open an enterprise operations center in Blacksburg, Virginia, where he’s from and an area ripe with tech talent that doesn’t cost as much as engineers and programmers in the DMV.

His company, 1901 Group, recently said it would expand its Blacksburg operations center, a $4 million investment that is expected to win state support for creating more than 800 new jobs.

