Gold, silver slip

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 4:11 pm 12/14/2018 04:11pm
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,237.00 an ounce — down $5.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.51 an ounce — down 22 cents.

Latest News
