Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 3:49 pm 12/21/2018 03:49pm
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,253.80 an ounce — down $9.80.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.58 an ounce — down 17 cents.

500