Gold, silver mixed

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 3:42 pm 12/11/2018 03:42pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,241.90 an ounce — down $1.80.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.50 an ounce — up two cents.

