Gold, silver mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,241.90 an ounce — down $1.80. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.50 an ounce…

NEW YORK (AP) — The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,241.90 an ounce — down $1.80.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.50 an ounce — up two cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.