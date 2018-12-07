202.5
Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 4:09 pm 12/07/2018 04:09pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,246.80 an ounce — up $8.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.57 an ounce — up 18 cents.

