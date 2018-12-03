Gold, silver higher

202.5
By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 3:40 pm 12/03/2018 03:40pm
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1233.90 an ounce — up $13.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.38 an ounce — up 29 cents.

