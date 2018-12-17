202.5
Gold, silver gain

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 3:21 pm 12/17/2018 03:21pm
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,247.40 an ounce — up $10.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.64 an ounce — up 13 cents.

