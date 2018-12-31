Gold down, silver up

NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1278.30 an ounce — down $1.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.43 an ounce…

