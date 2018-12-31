202.5
Gold down, silver up

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 3:32 pm 12/31/2018 03:32pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1278.30 an ounce — down $1.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.43 an ounce — up 11 cents.

