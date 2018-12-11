GMU expanding Arlington campus (Thanks, Amazon HQ2)

George Mason University has big plans for Arlington. The Fairfax County university, which runs an Arlington campus near the Virginia Square Metro station, is developing new initiatives to help meet employment demand at Amazon.com Inc.’s…

George Mason University has big plans for Arlington.

The Fairfax County university, which runs an Arlington campus near the Virginia Square Metro station, is developing new initiatives to help meet employment demand at Amazon.com Inc.’s future Northern Virginia headquarters.

Both initiatives — a School of Computing and an Institute for Digital Innovation — were in the works prior to the launch of Amazon’s HQ2 search in September 2017, according to Liza Durant, associate dean for strategic initiatives and community engagement at GMU’s Volgenau School of Engineering. But the ideas came into focus as the university worked with local officials to bolster to Arlington-Alexandria bid, which featured sites in Pentagon City, Crystal City and Potomac Yard.

Here are the expansion’s two key elements:

School of Computing: The university will create a new school to unite all of its programs related to computing and develop programs that would highlight computing across disciplines. Courses…