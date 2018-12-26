202.5
Glenstone, Hitt Contracting spar over museum lawsuit tactics

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 26, 2018 12:10 pm 12/26/2018 12:10pm
Representatives for Hitt Contracting Inc. have accused a private investigation firm of witness tampering, including threatening and trying to intimidate one of the contractor’s former employees, as part of its contentious lawsuit against the foundation behind the Glenstone contemporary arts museum in Potomac.

Lawyers for Hitt, in a Dec. 21 letter, asked U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis to look into what it described as heavy-handed actions by Bethesda-based RosettiStarr, which was retained by the Glenstone Foundation Inc. to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding problems and delays on the $200 million expansion project. In doing so, the general contractor claims, investigators sent out misleading surveys to subcontractors and other people involved with the expansion and, in at least one case, threatened retaliation against one former Hitt employee unless he cooperated with RosettiStarr’s investigation.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
