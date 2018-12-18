Glassdoor’s best companies to work for in Greater Washington

Update: Since initially publishing this feature, more companies on the Glassdoor list reached out to us noting they also hold a D.C.-area presence. We reached out to Glassdoor on how it designated companies as being…

Update: Since initially publishing this feature, more companies on the Glassdoor list reached out to us noting they also hold a D.C.-area presence. We reached out to Glassdoor on how it designated companies as being in the D.C. area. Its response: It did so only if D.C.-area employees submitted a review of the company. So, we went through the full list to see which other companies had a local office or outpost and have added those to the gallery above and updated the story below.

More than one-third of the companies that made Glassdoor’s 2019 list of best places to work have a Greater Washington presence.

The job site’s annual report identifies the 100 top-rated places to work, both large and small, based on U.S. employee feedback from Oct. 23, 2017, to Oct. 21, 2018. Among large companies, 36 companies on the list have a Greater Washington presence. Three are based in the region.

Mill Valley, California-based Glassdoor Inc. — which publishes anonymous employee reviews of companies,…