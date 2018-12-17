Georgetown Wawa to open this week with ‘Georgetown-inspired’ latte

What an exciting couple of days this week will bring, for fans of hoagies and tacos and caffeine and alcohol-infused frozen Pepsi products. Wawa announced Monday it will open its second D.C. location Thursday, in…

Wawa announced Monday it will open its second D.C. location Thursday, in Georgetown at 1222 Wisconsin Ave. NW. As usual, the event will feature free coffee and a sampling of Wawa fare, in addition to a “Georgetown-inspired beverage” the convenience store chain is calling the Bulldog Double Shot. The drink, available for three months, is a latte — apparently hot or iced — with caramel, a double shot of espresso, whipped cream and blue and silver sprinkles.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with T-shirts for the first 200 customers. Wawa is also expected to announce financial support for the new MedStar Medical/Surgical Pavilion at the Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center, and host a hoagie-building competition with donations supporting the Capital Area Food Bank and Walking Warriors to End Breast Cancer.

The Wawa, consuming about 7,100 square feet, takes the…