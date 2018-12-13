Georgetown-Rosslyn gondola supporters: The idea is far from dead

An aerial gondola connecting Georgetown and Rosslyn has gathered more support since appearing to lose steam after Arlington County said nearly two years ago it would not contribute funds toward the project. In an effort…

An aerial gondola connecting Georgetown and Rosslyn has gathered more support since appearing to lose steam after Arlington County said nearly two years ago it would not contribute funds toward the project.

In an effort to move the project forward, the Federal City Council, Georgetown University and the Georgetown Business Improvement District have added more members to their Georgetown-Rosslyn Gondola coalition, a group working to expand the region’s public transit network.

Georgetown BID President and CEO Joe Sternlieb said the 35-member coalition is in talks with D.C. officials to secure a landing site for the gondola on the District side. The Rosslyn Metro station would serve as the landing site on the Virginia side.

Sternlieb said identifying a site for the D.C. station is important, because it would also serve as any future Georgetown Metro station site.

“Georgetown University is the largest employer in the region without a Metro station,” he said. “If there’s no place to…