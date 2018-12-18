Gaming industry trade group taps veteran lobbyist as CEO

The gaming industry’s largest advocacy organization has a new leader. Bill Miller has been named president and chief executive officer of the American Gaming Association, effective Jan. 14, 2019. He will succeed Geoff Freeman, who…

Bill Miller has been named president and chief executive officer of the American Gaming Association, effective Jan. 14, 2019. He will succeed Geoff Freeman, who left in August to head the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

Miller previously worked as senior vice president of Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs who lobby the federal government on economic, workforce and trade policy, among other things. He also previously worked as national political director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he advised the CEO and oversaw the chamber’s legislative, advocacy and lobbying tactics.

“Bill’s extensive work with federal policymakers and as a seasoned leader of membership and industry advocacy organizations was critical to our decision,” said Tim Wilmott, CEO of Penn National Gaming and chairman of the AGA Board of Directors. “He joins a successful organization at a time when our industry is enjoying…