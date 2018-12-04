Gaithersburg biotech names new CEO

Gaithersburg-based Altimmune Inc. has named Dr. Vipin Garg as the company’s new president and CEO. Garg, a biotech and pharmaceutical industry veteran who most recently served as president and CEO of Texas-based Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:…

Gaithersburg-based Altimmune Inc. has named Dr. Vipin Garg as the company’s new president and CEO.

Garg, a biotech and pharmaceutical industry veteran who most recently served as president and CEO of Texas-based Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS), succeeds Bill Enright, who stepped down after leading the company through more than a decade of growth involving acquisitions and an initial public offering.

Garg’s appointment, including joining the board of directors, became effective Nov. 30.

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company with a pipeline of flu and anthrax vaccines, launched a search for Enright’s replacement in October, and selected Garg because of his “extensive experience and success in building, managing, and financing private and public biotech companies,” company board chairman Mitch Sayare said in a statement.

“In addition to advancing our current product candidates through the clinic, we plan to explore opportunities to either acquire…