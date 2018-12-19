Frontier Airlines entering BWI with service to Denver

Frontier Airlines is pulling into BWI/Marshall Airport with nonstop service to Denver starting next year. The discounted carrier will begin four weekly roundtrip flights between BWI and Denver International Airports on March 14. The flights…

The discounted carrier will begin four weekly roundtrip flights between BWI and Denver International Airports on March 14. The flights will be operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

A one-way March 14 ticket from BWI to Denver starts at $51, according to Frontier’s website. The price does not include fees for carry-on or checked luggage.

Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines also offer nonstop flights from BWI to Denver, which is among the busiest airports in the U.S.

BWI becomes the 105th city in Frontier’s network. For BWI, the airline becomes the second carrier this year to announce entry into the airport, joining Iceland Air which started service in May.

Through September, the airport has set new monthly passenger records in 38 of the past 39 months.