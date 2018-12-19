French security company moving North American HQ to Reston

Global security firm IDEMIA will relocate its North American headquarters from a town north of Boston to Reston, a move that will bring at least 90 new jobs to Fairfax County. IDEMIA — a Paris-based…

Global security firm IDEMIA will relocate its North American headquarters from a town north of Boston to Reston, a move that will bring at least 90 new jobs to Fairfax County.

IDEMIA — a Paris-based company — already has offices in Chantilly and Alexandria. Its new Reston headquarters will occupy 18,000 square feet at One Freedom Square.

IDEMIA will receive an undisclosed amount of funding through the state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program. IDEMIA brings in nearly $3 billion in annual revenue, serving clients in 180 countries.

The firm has partnered with federal agencies for more than 50 years as an innovator in biometric technology and solutions. The company, which also serves the financial, telecommunications and IoT sectors, claims to produce 80 percent of all driver’s licenses in the U.S.

The new office will include a technology center to demonstrate the company’s digital security and identification technologies, CEO Ed Casey said in a press release.