202.5
Home » Latest News » Former Under Armour executive…

Former Under Armour executive sues company for $2.355 million

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 28, 2018 2:14 pm 12/28/2018 02:14pm
Share

A former Under Armour Inc. executive has filed a lawsuit against the sportswear maker claiming he was wrongfully fired and is owed $785,000 in stock rewards.

Thomas Walsh, formerly a vice president of global store development at Baltimore-based Under Armour, claims he was “abruptly terminated” in August without any prior notice or a written reason, according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 28 in Baltimore City Circuit Court. While Under Armour has made “vague allegations” and claims there was an investigation against him, Walsh believes his firing was a cost-cutting move by the company, the lawsuit shows.

The lawsuit claims Under Armour was in violation of Maryland’s labor laws and breach of contract. Walsh seeks $2.355 million in damages for the value of his stock plus punitive damages. Donna M.B. King, an attorney representing Walsh, could not be reached for comment Friday. Under Armour did not immediately provide a response when contacted.

Walsh worked for Baltimore-based Under Armour for…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500