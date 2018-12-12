202.5
Home » Latest News » Former PR firm sues…

Former PR firm sues Trustify for unpaid bills

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 12, 2018 2:31 pm 12/12/2018 02:31pm
Share

New York public relations firm Dini von Mueffling Communications LLC is suing Arlington private investigator startup Trustify over what it says are a series of unpaid invoices, according to court documents filed in New York State Supreme Court.

The PR firm is asking for $240,305.26 and for attorney’s fees and other damages after it said it signed a contract with Trustify CEO Danny Boice on July 30 for $15,000 per month to provide public relations services, social media strategy and what it described as “extensive crisis management” services. It also claims it played a role in a recent Washingtonian article regarding local executive coach and frequent tech blogger and critic Glen Hellman (known as “Mr. Cranky”), who has detailed a litany of issues at Trustify, including layoffs, unpaid wages and has repeatedly referred to the company as “a dumpster fire.”

DMV’s lawsuit, filed Nov. 8 and first reported on Hellman’s blog, accuses Boice of sending the New York firm “a fake and intentionally…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500