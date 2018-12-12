Former PR firm sues Trustify for unpaid bills

New York public relations firm Dini von Mueffling Communications LLC is suing Arlington private investigator startup Trustify over what it says are a series of unpaid invoices, according to court documents filed in New York…

New York public relations firm Dini von Mueffling Communications LLC is suing Arlington private investigator startup Trustify over what it says are a series of unpaid invoices, according to court documents filed in New York State Supreme Court.

The PR firm is asking for $240,305.26 and for attorney’s fees and other damages after it said it signed a contract with Trustify CEO Danny Boice on July 30 for $15,000 per month to provide public relations services, social media strategy and what it described as “extensive crisis management” services. It also claims it played a role in a recent Washingtonian article regarding local executive coach and frequent tech blogger and critic Glen Hellman (known as “Mr. Cranky”), who has detailed a litany of issues at Trustify, including layoffs, unpaid wages and has repeatedly referred to the company as “a dumpster fire.”

DMV’s lawsuit, filed Nov. 8 and first reported on Hellman’s blog, accuses Boice of sending the New York firm “a fake and intentionally…