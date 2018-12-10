Former Arlington, MoCo leaders team up to launch regionally focused consulting firm

Jay Fisette and Roger Berliner worked together on occasion as Arlington County Board chair and Montgomery County Council chair, respectively. Now they’re in business together. The duo has launched a for-profit consulting firm, DMV Strategic…

The duo has launched a for-profit consulting firm, DMV Strategic Advisors LLC, that specifically targets local governments, nonprofits and the businesses operating in Greater Washington.

“At the moment, today’s the launch,” Fisette told me Monday morning. “We’re a virtual firm without office space working from everyone’s home and we’ll grow to meet needs.”

Fisette, who retired from the Arlington board in 2017 and then sought a position in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s cabinet before taking a bit of a sabbatical, said the idea was born out of conversations between himself and Berliner in late summer. In June, Berliner lost his primary bid for Montgomery County Executive. His last day on the council was only seven days ago.

“What sets our firm apart is that we know this region and we know how…