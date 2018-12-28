Forgot a Christmas gift for special someone? This restaurant auction has everything, including a walrus head.

The first day of 2019 will be a bittersweet one for Herndon, as one of its longstanding businesses, the Ice House Café, closes its doors. Less than 10 days later, virtually all of its wares…

The first day of 2019 will be a bittersweet one for Herndon, as one of its longstanding businesses, the Ice House Café, closes its doors. Less than 10 days later, virtually all of its wares will have been sold by Rasmus Auctions.

The upside: Here’s your chance to own a walrus head. Or a moose head. Or a boar head.

The Ice House Café at 760 Elden St. is shuttering after 39 years. The Fairfax Times reported in October the closure is partly because the restaurant’s lease is up and the landlord is asking a much higher rent, and partly because its owners decided it was the right time to retire.

“The Ice House Café gave us all a place to feel at home in Herndon, and we feel privileged to have been the place of memories and special occasions, first dates and marriage proposals, birthday parties and graduation celebrations, the everyday and the extraordinary. We have always endeavored to elevate the dining experience with our food and music,” the cafe ownership wrote on its website.…