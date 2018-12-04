Food hall replacement for Isabella Eatery opens at Tysons Galleria

A little more than three months after Mike Isabella closed Isabella Eatery, his Tysons Galleria food hall, a band of local vendors want to turn the 41,000-square-foot space into an active culinary hub for Tysons…

The venue now officially dubbed “A Taste of Urbanspace” is a joint venture between U.K.-based Urbanspace, a company that develops public marketplaces, and boutique brokerage firm District Equities. It officially opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Five local food operators, Stomping Ground Cafe, Andy’s Pizza, Ice Cream Jubilee, Donburi and Sen Khao, got to test the waters to see if they could translate their previous success to a mall space some admitted was idle at points during the day.

“We’re on a side of Tysons that was kind of barren when we got here,” said Andy Brown, owner of Andy’s Pizza, his first standalone retail space.

He said he was very apprehensive of opening his first shop at Tysons Galleria but figured he could compete with the area’s more expensive full-scale…