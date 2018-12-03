FBI to relocate 1,350 jobs from D.C. to Alabama

More federal jobs are coming to Huntsville, Alabama. The FBI plans to relocate 1,350 employees from the District to Redstone Arsenal, reports AL.com. The move was hinted in February in the General Services Administration’s draft…

The move is part of a larger expansion at the arsenal that will translate to between 4,000 and 5,000 jobs. The FBI currently has about 300 employees working at its two campuses at Redstone Arsenal.

The bureau also plans to complete construction work on its ballistics research facility at the arsenal in spring 2019. Moreover, work on the last of a four-phase project that will bring the complete Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center capability to Redstone will begin next year.