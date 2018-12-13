Face in the Crowd: All this holiday cheer is exhausting

If there’s one thing 2018 has left us with, it’s the need for a break. From social media, from breakneck workweeks, from the news. (Well, obviously not this publication, which you should continue to consume…

From social media, from breakneck workweeks, from the news. (Well, obviously not this publication, which you should continue to consume voraciously.)

The statistics are screaming at us to slow down. Studies have shown that vacations can have a notable impact on productivity and creativity.

And yet some 64 percent of D.C.-area office workers left vacation time unused in 2017, according to nonprofit Project: Time Off. That’s the worst of any major metro in the U.S.

Maybe you’ve zapped your vacation time for the year, or you’re going into major savings mode. That doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a break.

As I helped with the Business Journal’s final few events of the year, I was struck by how often attendees would ask for a detailed timeline of the evening — not because they are a little Type A and wanted to prep, but because they were juggling two or three events in the same night.

While much in D.C.…