Exclusive: The Wharf lands prominent anchor tenant to kick off phase 2

Williams & Connolly LLP has signed on as an anchor office tenant in the second phase of The Wharf, a major win for developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront as it prepares to break ground on the next installment of its Southwest waterfront mixed-use project.

The high-powered law firm, which has represented notables including President Bill Clinton and Oliver North, has pre-leased 292,000 square feet at 690 Maine Ave. SW as part of a relocation from its current space at 725 12th St. NW. Williams & Connolly will occupy all of one building and part of a second, connected via a second-level bridge. It is slated to move into the 500,000-square-foot structure, designed by SHoP Architects and WDG Architects as the architect of record, in July 2022. The law firm’s lease includes penthouse-level space for use as conference and event space with dining facilities.

Monty Hoffman, founder and CEO of PN Hoffman, said he views the law firm’s early commitment as an endorsement of the sense of community that…