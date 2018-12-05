202.5
Home » Latest News » Ernst & Young CEO…

Ernst & Young CEO announces resignation

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 5, 2018 3:21 pm 12/05/2018 03:21pm
Share

Ernst & Young CEO Mark Weinberger announced his resignation this week, effective July 1.

In a prepared statement, Weinberger touted the accounting firm’s accomplishments during his time as chief executive. He was elected EY global chairman and CEO in 2012.

Said Weinberger:

Prior to his time at Ernst & Young, Weinberger served as the assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Tax Policy) during the the administration of President George W. Bush.

Weinberger was also co-founder of Washington Counsel, P.C., a Washington D.C.-based law and legislative advisory firm that merged into EY and now operates as Washington Council EY. He’s also a member of the Greater Washington Partnership.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500