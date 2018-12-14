Enterprise Winner – Judith Apshago, VP & CIO, U.S. Silica

Judith Apshago is an accomplished IT executive with comprehensive experience in IT strategy, operations, and project execution. With a process-improvement mindset, Judith believes in partnering with key business leaders to implement transformational IT solutions that drive…

Judith Apshago is an accomplished IT executive with comprehensive experience in IT strategy, operations, and project execution. With a process-improvement mindset, Judith believes in partnering with key business leaders to implement transformational IT solutions that drive business efficiencies, enable growth, and provide market differentiation.

Over her 25-year career, Judith has held various IT leadership roles and established a history of delivering high-visibility, high-impact global projects, and successfully leading the delivery of top quality IT services. She has effectively managed IT organizations through major changes and transitions including multiple mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Her experience spans various industries including mining, energy, life sciences, and government.

Judith currently serves as Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for U.S. Silica, a leading producer of commercial silica, where she is leading the transformation of the…