Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 4:14 pm 12/13/2018 04:14pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.34 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.30 Mexican pesos, up from late Wednesday.

