Dollar lower

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.33 Canadian dollars, down from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 20.26 Mexican pesos, also down from…

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.33 Canadian dollars, down from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.26 Mexican pesos, also down from late Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.