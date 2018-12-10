202.5
Dollar higher

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 10:18 am 12/10/2018 10:18am
The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.34 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.34 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday.

