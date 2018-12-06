202.5
Documentary streaming service CuriosityStream raises huge round

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 2:49 pm 12/06/2018 02:49pm
The documentary streaming service CuriosityStream has raised more than $114.6 million, according to new Security and Exchange Commission filings.

The Silver Spring-based service, which boasts more than 2,000 shows and documentary films as well as original programming, was launched by Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) founder John Hendricks in 2015. Plans for the service start at $2.99 per month, according to the website.

It is unclear how much funding the company has raised previously. Hendricks is listed as a director. Also listed on the filing is Tia Cudahy, chief operating officer and general counsel at CuriosityStream, who also serves as chief strategy officer and general counsel at Hendricks Investment Holdings.

The new funding comes as the service has gained less traction than originally hoped. Hendricks had originally aimed for 5 to 7 million subscribers within two to five years, according to the Wall Street Journal. But three years in it had only signed up 1 million.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

