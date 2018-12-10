David Iannucci takes over as chief of the Pr. George’s EDC

David Iannucci has been named president and CEO of the Prince George’s Economic Development Corp. after driving former County Executive Rushern Baker’s efforts in that area for the last eight years. Iannucci, who oversaw economic…

David Iannucci has been named president and CEO of the Prince George’s Economic Development Corp. after driving former County Executive Rushern Baker’s efforts in that area for the last eight years.

Iannucci, who oversaw economic development strategy and organizations as Baker’s assist deputy chief administrative officer, replaces Jim Coleman at the EDC.

“His proven track record in economic development at the state and local levels will be a tremendous asset to our team and our citizens,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a release of Iannucci. “Prince George’s County is the prime location to do business in the region and I know David and his team will be able to keep the businesses we have and attract news ones to the county.”

In the same release, Iannucci said the EDC’s business development team “will be working diligently to make existing companies know that they are a priority and that we believe in them.”

Iannucci formerly served as executive director…