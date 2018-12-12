202.5
Daniel Snyder is making a move for a new stadium. Here’s how the newest NFL venues stack up.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 12, 2018 3:08 pm 12/12/2018 03:08pm
Washington’s NFL team appears to be in the middle of a tug of war between the District and Maryland to determine which jurisdiction lands the team’s future stadium.

Owner Daniel Snyder is working with local and federal lawmakers to establish a new stadium on the 190-acre RFK Stadium campus in the District. Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Interior last year to give the state control of the 300-acre Oxon Cove Park near MGM National Harbor, which he plans to offer as a site for a new NFL stadium.

The team’s lease on FedEx Field in Landover expires in 2027.

Architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group put together designs for a new stadium in 2016. One of the renderings depicted the stadium in a site that looked suspiciously like Oxon Cove (see below). Wherever it lands, Snyder envisions the stadium as the anchor of a new entertainment district with hotels, restaurants, retail and more.

