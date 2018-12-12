Daniel Snyder is making a move for a new stadium. Here’s how the newest NFL venues stack up.

Washington’s NFL team appears to be in the middle of a tug of war between the District and Maryland to determine which jurisdiction lands the team’s future stadium. Owner Daniel Snyder is working with local…

Washington’s NFL team appears to be in the middle of a tug of war between the District and Maryland to determine which jurisdiction lands the team’s future stadium.

Owner Daniel Snyder is working with local and federal lawmakers to establish a new stadium on the 190-acre RFK Stadium campus in the District. Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Interior last year to give the state control of the 300-acre Oxon Cove Park near MGM National Harbor, which he plans to offer as a site for a new NFL stadium.

The team’s lease on FedEx Field in Landover expires in 2027.

Architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group put together designs for a new stadium in 2016. One of the renderings depicted the stadium in a site that looked suspiciously like Oxon Cove (see below). Wherever it lands, Snyder envisions the stadium as the anchor of a new entertainment district with hotels, restaurants, retail and more.

